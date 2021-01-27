Eidelman Virant Capital Buys New Position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 43,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 257.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 98,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 98,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 14.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 88,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. 24.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun purchased 1,471,521 shares of Universal Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $28,621,083.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,831,215 shares in the company, valued at $249,567,131.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULH traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,918. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $581.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.23). Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $364.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

