Eidelman Virant Capital Acquires Shares of 40,000 CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Get CONX alerts:

OTCMKTS:CONXU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.92. 242,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,224. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.55. CONX Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.13.

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU).

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.