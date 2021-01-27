Eidelman Virant Capital Acquires 255,050 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,050 shares during the quarter. Telephone and Data Systems comprises about 5.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $11,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 358,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 72,312 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 126,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,003. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

TDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

