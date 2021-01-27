Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edap Tms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

EDAP stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $244.76 million, a P/E ratio of -140.67 and a beta of 1.92.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 460,193 shares in the last quarter.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

