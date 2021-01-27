ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.25. The stock traded as high as C$7.20 and last traded at C$7.13, with a volume of 47821 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.04.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ECN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -715.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.55.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$89.37 million. On average, analysts predict that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -737.48%.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

