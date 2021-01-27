EBCoin Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. EBCoin has a total market cap of $952,214.01 and approximately $4.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EBCoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00070488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.67 or 0.00904974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00053332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,388.22 or 0.04524405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015811 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00017805 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin (EBC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

