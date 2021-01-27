East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) Shares Gap Up to $0.31

East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.35. East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 73,865 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Get East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) alerts:

In other East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) news, Director Jingbin Wang sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,184,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$742,816.36. Insiders have sold a total of 136,400 shares of company stock worth $43,308 over the last ninety days.

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.