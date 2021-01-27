Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $386.36 Million

Equities analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to announce sales of $386.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $380.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $393.20 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $350.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.10.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $110.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.76. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $116.61.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 11,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $1,308,793.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,418.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,129,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,298 shares of company stock worth $11,711,978. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

