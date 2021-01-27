Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

NASDAQ:EBMT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,110. The company has a market cap of $144.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.74. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $22.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $92,541.54. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

EBMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

