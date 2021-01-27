e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ELF stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 119.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $26.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $186,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,450.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 40,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $816,043.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,401,609 over the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

