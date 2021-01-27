Dusk Network Trading Down 9% This Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $18.45 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0628 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00069386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.34 or 0.00879958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00051200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,340.37 or 0.04362970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017972 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,995,333 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.