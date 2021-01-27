Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €40.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DUE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €33.32 ($39.20).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) alerts:

ETR:DUE opened at €32.90 ($38.71) on Wednesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a twelve month high of €35.28 ($41.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of €32.80 and a 200-day moving average of €28.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.