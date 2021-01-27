Dune Acquisition Corp’s (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) Quiet Period Will End on January 27th

Dune Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, January 27th. Dune Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 18th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:DUNEU opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. Dune Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Dune Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Dune Acquisition Corp.

