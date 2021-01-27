Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) vs. Francesca’s (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) Financial Survey

Francesca’s (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) and Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Francesca's alerts:

20.7% of Francesca’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Duluth shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Francesca’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Duluth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Francesca’s and Duluth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Francesca’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Duluth 0 0 2 0 3.00

Duluth has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.97%. Given Duluth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Duluth is more favorable than Francesca’s.

Profitability

This table compares Francesca’s and Duluth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Francesca’s -14.73% -131.85% -14.85% Duluth 2.51% 10.53% 3.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Francesca’s and Duluth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Francesca’s $407.54 million 0.00 -$25.02 million N/A N/A Duluth $615.62 million 0.62 $18.92 million $0.58 22.17

Duluth has higher revenue and earnings than Francesca’s.

Risk and Volatility

Francesca’s has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duluth has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Duluth beats Francesca’s on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Francesca’s

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products, including dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. The company's accessories consist of handbags, clutches, wallets, shoes, belts, hats, scarves, sunglasses, watches, beauty products, and hair accessories; and gifts comprising fragrances, candles, bath and body products, home accessories, books, wall art, nail polish, and miscellaneous items. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated approximately 711 boutiques in 47 states and the District of Columbia, as well as served its customers through francescas.com. Francesca's Holdings Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On December 3, 2020, Francesca's Holdings Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked. Duluth Holdings Inc. markets its products through its Website, catalogs, and retail stores. As of May 17, 2018, it operated 36 retail stores. The company was formerly known as GEMPLER'S, Inc. Duluth Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Francesca's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Francesca's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.