Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Drive Shack Inc.is the owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. The services offered by the company comprise Drive Shack which is engaged in developing innovative golf entertainment venues, American Golf and Real Asset related assets. Drive Shack Inc., formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp., is based in New York. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.06.

DS stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $188.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.50. Drive Shack has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Drive Shack will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 159.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Drive Shack by 677.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Drive Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Drive Shack by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Drive Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

