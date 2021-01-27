DragonVein Market Cap Hits $5.71 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One DragonVein token can now be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and $445,487.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DragonVein has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,721.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.57 or 0.01281085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.08 or 0.00534068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00046179 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002513 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000228 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DragonVein

DragonVein can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

