Dragonchain Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $15.73 million and approximately $163,458.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00068597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.90 or 0.00895608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00051769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.24 or 0.04382710 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017920 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain (DRGN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,133,395 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

