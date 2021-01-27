DopeCoin (DOPE) Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $251,278.64 and $9,625.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.67 or 0.00405817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000266 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

