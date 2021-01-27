Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$59.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOL shares. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) stock opened at C$51.68 on Wednesday. Dollarama Inc. has a 52 week low of C$34.70 and a 52 week high of C$55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.08 billion and a PE ratio of 28.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

In other Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) news, Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.29, for a total value of C$4,669,215.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,010.48.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

