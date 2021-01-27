Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,155 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Dollar General by 8.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,570,000 after acquiring an additional 131,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,122,000 after acquiring an additional 45,388 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dollar General by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,090,000 after acquiring an additional 202,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.58.

Shares of DG opened at $206.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.72 and its 200-day moving average is $206.64.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

