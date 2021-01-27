DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.95.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $9.29 on Tuesday, reaching $235.11. 2,733,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,262. DocuSign has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of -199.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 18,498.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,625 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,552 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 4,419.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,892,000 after purchasing an additional 735,504 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 283.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,718,000 after purchasing an additional 554,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 26.1% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,878,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocuSign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.