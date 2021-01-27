DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

NYSE:DNP opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

