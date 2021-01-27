Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) (TSE:DFN) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) (TSE:DFN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.
Shares of DFN stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 231,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,692. Dividend 15 Split Corp. has a one year low of C$3.55 and a one year high of C$8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$391.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53.
Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN.TO) Company Profile
