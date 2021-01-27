Diversified LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTI stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.15. The company had a trading volume of 233,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,783. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $202.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.