Diversified LLC Takes $2.09 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

IVV stock traded down $5.11 on Wednesday, reaching $380.16. 154,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,809,827. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $387.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $375.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

