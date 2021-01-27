Diversified LLC Purchases Shares of 13,221 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.09. 10,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,144. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $94.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

