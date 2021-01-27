Diversified LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,609 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,307,000 after purchasing an additional 668,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15,619.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,200,000 after buying an additional 586,823 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 444.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 716,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,959,000 after buying an additional 585,317 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,053,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,146,000 after buying an additional 452,315 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.20. 9,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,337. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.