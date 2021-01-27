Diversified LLC Makes New $174,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,763,000 after buying an additional 563,135 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $66,353,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 141.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,705,000 after purchasing an additional 345,620 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 774,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,244,000 after purchasing an additional 310,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,599,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

TROW traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $161.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.50 and its 200-day moving average is $140.52.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

