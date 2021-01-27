Diversified LLC Invests $580,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $3.99 on Wednesday, reaching $305.40. The company had a trading volume of 382,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,226. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.11 and its 200 day moving average is $294.42. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $182.10 and a 52-week high of $312.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

