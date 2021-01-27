Diversified LLC Invests $394,000 in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL)

Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $7,271,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $761,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $492,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $407,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NJUL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.93. 539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,698. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $40.81 and a one year high of $44.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15.

