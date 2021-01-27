Diversified LLC Buys Shares of 2,431 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Gabelli lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

BMY stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,844,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $142.59 billion, a PE ratio of -585.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

