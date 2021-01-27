Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.83

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.83 and last traded at $38.83, with a volume of 62764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.49.

DISCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays downgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.48.

Get Discovery alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Discovery by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.