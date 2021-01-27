Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

DFS stock opened at $86.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $100.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,410,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,263 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 42,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

