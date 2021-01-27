Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DIN. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.06 and a 200 day moving average of $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

