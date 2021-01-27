Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.73

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.73 and traded as high as $17.66. Dime Community Bancshares shares last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 51,654 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dime Community Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $592.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $51.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 73.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 144.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 434.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

