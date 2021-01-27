DigixDAO Market Cap Achieves $31.67 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for about $257.42 or 0.00801700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $31.67 million and approximately $194,103.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00070509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.05 or 0.00847273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00051003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.94 or 0.04490787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015559 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017664 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DGD is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 123,032 tokens. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

