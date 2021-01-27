Digitex City Trading 33.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex City token can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00069960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.48 or 0.00841618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00051134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.09 or 0.04389557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017733 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com

Buying and Selling Digitex City

Digitex City can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars.

