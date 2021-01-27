Digitalcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $46,968.27 and approximately $8.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,831.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,309.12 or 0.04112625 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.76 or 0.00413940 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $417.02 or 0.01310067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.24 or 0.00544228 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00423681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.63 or 0.00272137 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00022830 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,887,798 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.