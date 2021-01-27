Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) PT Raised to $70.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine stock traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.10. The stock had a trading volume of 135,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $70.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.