Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives $47.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.64.

APPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $70.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 206.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.32.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,121,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,609,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,939,000 after purchasing an additional 366,822 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at $52,596,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 22.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 285,148 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 323.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,623 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at $23,795,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

