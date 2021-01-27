DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $66.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.04.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.82. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,185,155.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 199,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,308,334. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,037 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,323 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

