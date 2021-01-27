Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to report $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is ($0.33). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

Zacks' earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. The business had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.72 million.

A number of analysts have commented on DRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $109,915.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,220 shares in the company, valued at $913,106.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $91,162.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,834.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,064,698 shares of company stock worth $24,893,029 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,445,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after buying an additional 272,178 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,598,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,408,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,041,000 after buying an additional 199,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

DRNA opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $27.10.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

