Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) versus Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Critical Contrast

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Castor Maritime has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diana Shipping has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

24.7% of Diana Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Castor Maritime and Diana Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Diana Shipping 0 3 0 0 2.00

Diana Shipping has a consensus price target of $1.78, indicating a potential downside of 22.80%. Given Diana Shipping’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diana Shipping is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Castor Maritime and Diana Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $5.97 million 0.16 $1.09 million N/A N/A Diana Shipping $220.73 million 0.95 -$10.53 million $0.06 38.50

Castor Maritime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diana Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and Diana Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime -4.18% -1.54% -0.91% Diana Shipping -78.81% -5.63% -2.81%

Summary

Castor Maritime beats Diana Shipping on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.