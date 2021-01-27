Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOFSQ opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 140.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $138.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 15 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 11 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

