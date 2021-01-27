Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) PT Set at €60.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) received a €60.00 ($70.59) target price from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €52.89 ($62.22).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) stock opened at €52.42 ($61.67) on Monday. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 52 week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 52 week high of €54.54 ($64.16). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

