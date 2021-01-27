dForce USDx (USDX) Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One dForce USDx token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USDx has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and $7,962.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dForce USDx has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USDx alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,553.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $380.46 or 0.01245230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.21 or 0.00527620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00045066 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000464 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009655 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002473 BTC.

dForce USDx Token Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,209,304 tokens. The official website for dForce USDx is dforce.network . The official message board for dForce USDx is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

Buying and Selling dForce USDx

dForce USDx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USDx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USDx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USDx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USDx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.