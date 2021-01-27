DeVault Market Cap Hits $1.14 Million (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, DeVault has traded up 144.3% against the US dollar. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeVault has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $3,548.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 384,269,435 coins and its circulating supply is 361,711,075 coins. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

