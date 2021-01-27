Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DLAKY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Lufthansa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.03. 46,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,853. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.
