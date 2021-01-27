Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DLAKY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Lufthansa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.03. 46,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,853. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 60.12%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.