Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) has been given a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 34.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LHA. HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €6.78 ($7.97).

Shares of LHA opened at €9.85 ($11.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 1 year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1 year high of €15.47 ($18.19).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

