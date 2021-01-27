Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €8.00 Price Target for LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO)

LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) received a €8.00 ($9.41) price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 22.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Independent Research set a €5.70 ($6.71) price target on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. LEONI AG (LEO.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.56 ($7.72).

ETR LEO opened at €10.31 ($12.13) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 464.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. LEONI AG has a 1-year low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 1-year high of €12.92 ($15.20).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

